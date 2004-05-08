Kesinger, Gregg

Gregg Kesinger

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Gregg Lynn Kesinger, 54, of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Kankakee, died April 27, 2004 at Inova Alexandria Hospital from renal failure.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Kankakee. Rev. Frank Warthan will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where he attended.

Mr. Kesinger was born in Alton, the son of Wayne and Nordell Dilling Kesinger. His parents are deceased.

Surviving are two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lola and George Duckman of Park Forest, Amy Anthony of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Debbie Kesinger of Kankakee; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and a great-nephew; and a special friend, Richard Eaton.

Mr. Kesinger was a registered nurse specializing in rehab.

He was currently working at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, and previously worked at the Rehab Institute of Chicago for 10 years.

He was a nursing volunteer for two years at the Howard Brown Health Center.

He enjoyed reading and animals, and performed in several Kankakee Valley Theatre musicals in the 1970s, and performed regularly in musicals and dinner theatre shows in the Chicagoland area in the '70s and '80s.