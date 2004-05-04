Miller, William

William Miller,

retired engineer

COAL CITY -- William E. Miller, 77, of Marshall, and the father of a Coal City resident, died Sunday (April 25, 2004) at Meadows Manor North in Terre Haute, Ind.

Services were held April 30 at the Prust-Hosch Funeral Chapel in West Union.

Burial was in Harrison Cemetery, rural West Union.

Mr. Miller was a retired engineer for Illinois Bell in the Joliet area after 37 years of service. He was a member of the Illinois Bell Pioneers Group.

His first wife, Phyllis Lee Miller, died July 11, 1991.

His second wife, Helen Hubbard Miller, died Jan. 31, 2002.

He was born July 19, 1926, in Springfield, the son of William H. and Bertha Elington Miller.

Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Janice and Scott Adair of Wheaton, Julie Rohan of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; two sons, Jerrold Miller of Coal City, James Miller of North Naples, Fla.; one brother, Charles Miller of Coal Valley; one sister, Barbara Lawson of Taylorville; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.