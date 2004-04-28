Virgil Land

Services for Virgil Land, 75, of Bourbonnais, were held April 28 at the Bourbonnais Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Rev. Paul Mount officiated.

Mr. Land died April 24, 2004.

Burial was in Momence Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bobby and Robby Dinkins, Kendal and Adam Lamb, Danny Sharp, Dennis Woodard, Bobby Glaze and David Coyne.

Joseph Hillman

MANTENO -- Services for Joseph W. Hillman, 84, of Manteno, were held April 28 at Brown Funeral Home, Manteno. Rev. Harvey Gaither officiated.

Mr. Hillman died April 24, 2004.

Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Joe Groszek, Edwin Rogus, Ralph Mikos, Jim Walker and Joe and Jenny Hillman.

Everett Baldridge

Services for Everett J. Baldridge, 83, of Bourbonnais, were held April 27 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee. Rev. Edward Heck officiated.

Mr. Baldridge died April 24, 2004.

Burial, with military rites by the Kankakee American Legion Post 85, was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Clarence Catron, Gale Westerhoff, Roland Wolfe, Richard Cline, Maurice Long and Raymond Wissbroecker.

May Lowey

Services for May Lowey, 81, of Kankakee, were held April 28 at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Kankakee. Rev. Frank Warthan officiated.

Ms. Lowey died April 25, 2004.

Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens. Pallbearers were Greg Foster, James L. Haigh, Chuck Lowey, John H. Lowey, Terry Linskey and Robert Lowey.

Harriet Barham

GILMAN -- Services for Harriet L. Barham, 81, of Gilman, were held April 28 at the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Rev. Jim Harkins officiated.

Mrs. Barham died April 25, 2004.

Burial was in Gilman Cemetery. Pallbearers were Shawn, Cory and Alex Barham, Dan Hansen, Marvin Byard and Paul Siefert.

Josephine Arseneau

A funeral Mass for Josephine Arseneau, 73, of Kankakee, was celebrated April 29 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Rev. Richard Pighini officiated.

Mrs. Arseneau died April 25, 2004.

Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Jim, Jeff, D.J., Tony and Doug Jones and Mark Whitehead.

Melissa Deneau

WATSEKA -- Services for Melissa M. Deneau, 32, of Polk City, Fla., formerly of Watseka and Hoopeston, were held April 29 at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Rev. Larry Juergensen officiated.

Mrs. Deneau died April 22, 2004.

Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Josh Newman, Bill Walver, Ryan Swartz, Brian Demierre, John Onnen, Scott Webster and James Horton. Honorary pallbearer was James Swartz.

Linda Ford

Services for Linda Sue Ford, 55, of Bourbonnais, were held April 30 at the Bourbonnais Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Rev. Andy Hanson officiated.

Mrs. Ford died April 27, 2004.

Burial was in Mound Grove Gardens. Pallbearers were Pete and Fred Hanson, Brian Ford, Tom Simmons, David Cupp and Tom O'Connor.