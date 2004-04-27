Arseneau, Josephine

Josephine Arseneau,

31-year Bennett employee

Visitation for Josephine Arseneau, 73, of Kankakee, will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, with a 4 p.m. wake service.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where she was a member.

Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Mrs. Arseneau died Sunday (April 25, 2004) at her home.

She retired from Bennett Industries, after 31 years.

She was born Jan. 1, 1931 in Cimina, Sicily, the daughter of Francesco and Anna Sapore Bruno.

Her husband, William X. Arseneau, whom she married Nov. 22, 1953 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, died July 17, 2000.

Surviving are one sister, Rose Brown of Kankakee; six brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marlene Bruno, Ramona and Art Sittig, both of Kankakee, Robert and Lois Arseneau, Dolores Lergner, all of Bourbonnais, Rick and Midge Arseneau of Lees Summit, Mo., Kenneth Donor of San Diego, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

One brother, Joseph Bruno, is deceased.

She completed the literacy program at Kankakee Community College.

She was a member of the Sons of Italy, Madonna of the Rock, and Women of the Moose.

She enjoyed knitting.