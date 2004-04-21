Hill, Phyllis

Phyllis Hill

ESSEX -- Phyllis Elizabeth Hill, 82, of Essex, died Tuesday (April 20, 2004) at her home.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Christian Faith Center, 1800 S. Water St. (Illinois 102) in Wilmington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Rev. Richard Lang will officiate.

Burial will be in East Cemetery, Essex.

Memorials in her name may be made to the donor's choice.

Arrangements are by the Freitag Funeral Home, Wilmington.

She was born Aug. 7, 1921, in Essex, the daughter of Robert and Grace White Brickey.

Surviving are her husband, Dale J. Hill; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Jim Soper of Essex, Kathy and Al Newell of Dwight; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Eileen Hill of Custer Park, Jerry and Sandie Hill of Morris; one granddaughter; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

One granddaughter, Sherry Teague; two brothers, Claire and Rex Brickey; and one sister, Barbara Jones, are deceased.

Mrs. Hill had been a member of the Chrstian Faith Center in Wilmington since 1993.