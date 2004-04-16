Long, Sharon

Sharon Long

SPARLAND -- Sharon L. Long, 60, of Sparland, and the sister of Reddick residents, died Wednesday (April 14, 2004) at Heartland Health Center, Henry.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. services at the Lacon-Sparland United Methodist Church. Rev. John Eisfelder will officiate.

Burial will be in Lacon Cemetery.

Surviving are her husband, Roderick Long; three daughters, Heather Long of Sparland, Jennifer Long of El Paso, Texas, Dorothy Long of Sparland; her mother, Dorothy White of Clinton; four grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald White and Richard White, both of Reddick; and one sister, Nancy Woods of Clinton.