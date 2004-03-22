Teske, Elsbeth

Elsbeth Teske,

beautician

BEECHER -- Elsbeth M. "Betty" Teske, 82, of Beecher, died Sunday (March 21, 2004) at the Anchorage of Beecher.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hack Funeral Home, Beecher, where private services will be held Thursday. Rev. Ron Rock will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery, Beecher.

Mrs. Teske was a retired self-employed beautician.

She was born Nov. 3, 1921, in Chicago, the daughter of Carl and Dorothea Wiedenhoeft Bachert.

Surviving are her husband, Gilbert Teske, whom she married June 7, 1941, of Beecher; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Leslie Teske of Boca Raton, Fla.; five daughters and four sons-in-law, Caroline and Wayne Duensing of New Lenox, Gloria and Larry Bailey of Beecher, Myrna Teske of Gallop, N.M., Adele and Ernest Reising of Lansing, LaVonne and Fred Fernatte of Urbandale, Iowa; one sister, Lydia Johnson of Crete; one brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Arlene Bachert of Beecher; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

One son, Murl Teske; and one sister, Dorothy Behrens, are deceased.

Mrs. Teske was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.