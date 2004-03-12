Kovach, William

FLAG

William Kovach

STREATOR -- William J. Kovach, 69, of Streator, father of a Dwight resident, died Tuesday (March 9, 2004) at St. Mary's Hospital in Streator.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. today at Hagi Funeral Home in Streator with a 5 p.m. rosary service.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Stephen's Church in Streator.

Burial, with full military rites, will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Streator.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Fewkes Kovach of Streator; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark William and Debra Kovach of Streator, Gerald "Jerry" and Megan Kovach of Chicago; 10 daughters and nine sons-in-law, Patricia and Bryan Pence, Nancy and Andrew Kochis, Mary and Paul Boddington, Kimberly and Bryan Donner, Lisa Kovach (fiance Michael Cinnamon), all of Streator, Sharon and Allen Creamean of Byron, Andrea and Mark Schmitt of Greenville, Wis., Michelle and Travis Smiley of Dwight, Linda and William Hancin of Sparland, and Kristene and Walter "Tony" Henne of West Lafayette, Ind.; 21 grandchildren; and four sisters and one brother-in-law, Florence Kovach of Peoria, Theresa and David Pescitelli of Ancona, Marcella Bauer of Pontiac, and Irene Hammond of Elgin.