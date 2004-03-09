Sherrod, Selassie

Selassie Sherrod,

machinist

ST. ANNE -- Visitation for Selassie A. Sherrod Sr., 67, of St. Anne, will be from 9 a.m. Friday until the 10 a.m. services at Gethsemane Gardens Missionary Baptist Church in Kankakee. Elder Smith will officiate.

Burial will be in the Momence Cemetery.

Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday (March 5, 2004) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Mr. Sherrod had been a machinist at Allis-Chalmers and Caterpillar Co.

He was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Nashville, Tenn., the son of Salassie and Loucille Milton Sherrod. His parents are deceased.

Surviving are his wife, the former Dorothy Lockridge, of St. Anne, whom he married May 2, 1952, in Chicago; one daughter, Yvette Sherrod of St. Anne; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Pierre and Vernita Sherrod of Sun River Terrace, Lucien and Lizette Sherrod and Vincent Sherrod, all of Kankakee; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Delores and Bill Ford of Chicago, Carol and Lincoln Ward of Joliet; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Lucien and Sandy Sherrod, Nehemiah and Ida Mae Sherrod, all of Joliet, Marion and Ida Sherrod, Portland and Bettye Sherrod, all of Chicago, Gary and Adrian Skates of Joliet; 20 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

One son and one granddaughter are deceased.

He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict and was a member of VFW Post 7951 (Ottaway L. Williams).

He was a member of the Church of the Living God Pillar and Ground of the Truth in Joliet.