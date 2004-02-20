Hunter, John

John Hunter,

bacteriologist

Visitation for John B. Hunter, 81, of Kankakee, will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, Kankakee, where he was a member. Rev. Ben Elton Cox will officiate.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens.

He died Tuesday (Feb. 17, 2004) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

Mr. Hunter retired from Manteno State Hospital after 35 years of service. He was a bacteriologist.

He was born Nov. 20, 1922, in Kankakee, the son of John and Sophia Mayberry Hunter.

Surviving are his wife, the former LouAnna Cox, whom he married Feb. 6, 1947, in Kankakee; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Alderman Steven J. Hunter of Kankakee, Andre A. Esq. and Sally Hunter of Des Plaines; one daughter, Jacquelyn M. Smith of Bourbonnais; one sister, Anna Collins of Chicago; three brothers-in-law, Rev. Ben E. (Edna) Cox of Jackson, Tenn., Clifton Cox and James Cox, both of Kankakee; four sisters-in-law, Ada Lee Johnson of Aurora, Ruby Tate of Joliet, Lois (Lee) Reid of Markham, Mary Cox of Rockford; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

One sister, Pauline Alexander, is deceased.

Mr. Hunter was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was president of Franklin School PTA, now Proegler; president of the Manteno State Hospital Credit Union for several years; a member of AFSCME, the International Society of Clinical Laboratory Technologist and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. He was also a volunteer with the Red Cross and the state retirees.

He enjoyed hunting.