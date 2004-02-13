Leyes, Richard

Richard Leyes

BLOOMINGTON -- Richard Ben "Dick" Leyes, 48, of Bloomington, and the brother of a Bourbonnais resident, died Monday (Feb. 9, 2004) at BroMenn Regional Medical Center in Normal.

Visitation will be from noon Saturday until the 1 p.m. services at the Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Rev. Fred Belcher will officiate.

Burial, with military honors by the Burial Detail of Sangamon County, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

Surviving are one son, Gary Leyes of Dennison; two brothers, Gary Leyes of Las Vegas, Nev., Allen Leyes of Chicago; and four sisters, Bonnie Ramsey of Las Vegas, Nev., Linda Caputi of St. Charles, Becky Burnett of Murphysboro and Janice Leyes of Bourbonnais.