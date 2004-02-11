Woulfe, Esther

Esther Woulfe

BRAIDWOOD -- Esther Leone Woulfe, 63, of Braidwood, died Tuesday (Feb. 10, 2004) at Provena St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Visitation will be from 4-9 p.m. Friday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Braidwood Chapel.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood. Rev. Steve Bondi will officiate.

Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Braidwood Food Fund.

Mrs. Woulfe was the Reed Township Tax Assessor for the past 30 years.

She was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Chicago, the daughter of Leo and Esther Donna King.

Surviving are her husband, Patrick of Braidwood; one son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Wendy Woulfe of Dalzell; one daughter, Kathleen Woulfe of Braidwood; two grandchildren; one sister, Mary "Dee" deGroh of Naperville; and one niece and one nephew.

She grew up in Chicago and spent weekends and summers in Braidwood until she and her family moved here in 1968.

Mrs. Woulfe was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, the Council of Catholic Women, the Mount Olivet Cemetery Board and the Chamber of Commerce, all in Braidwood.

She was also a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 781 in Wilmington and the Township Officials of Illinois.