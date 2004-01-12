tuesbury13

Douglas Smicker

HERSCHER -- Services for Douglas James Smicker, 51, of Herscher, were held Jan. 9 at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Mr. Smicker died Jan. 6, 2004.

Burial was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher. Pallbearers were Mike, Don, Bill and Bob Fleischauer, Brian Benoit, Carl Smicker and the Limestone Fire Department, including Jerry Whalen, Steve McCabe, Mike Whalen, Keith Pastorel, Ben Kirchner, Ryan Brosseau, Chris Wulff, Dave Griese, Brent Havener, Jim Becker, Derrick Dytkiewicz and Chad Ziller.

Cynthia Siedentop

HERSCHER -- Services for Cynthia D. Siedentop, 87, of Herscher, were held Jan. 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Herscher. Rev. Mark Wenzel officiated.

Mrs. Siedentop died Jan. 5, 2004.

Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Keith, Adam, Randy and Jeff Siedentop, Glenn Lambert, Jay Hansen and Harold Marine.

Frances Lewis

Services for Frances E. Lewis, 93, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 10 at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Mrs. Lewis died Jan. 8, 2004.

Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Pallbearers were Eugene Palmer, Raymond and Robert Norrick, Kevin Wagner and Seth and Gary Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Kenneth Norrick, Patricia Norrick-Farley, Diana Johnson, Jaymie Huseby and Michelle and John Johnson.

Doreen Carpenter

Services for Doreen Marie Carpenter, 91, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 10 at the Hertz-Thoma Funeral Chapel. Revs. Martin R. Gutzmer and Debra Mann officiated.

Mrs. Carpenter died Jan. 5, 2004.

Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were David Cagle, Rob Riley, Jeff Mann and Ty, Troy and Chad Arseneau. Honorary pallbearers were Dennis and Irish O'Reilly, Adlore "Jug" Lambert and Harold Heiss.

Madalyn Evans

Services for Madalyn Evans, 84, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 12 at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Mrs. Evans died Jan. 8, 2004.

Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Stacey Austin, Michael Persson Sr., Steve Strode, Michael Persson Jr., James Martin and Nick Persson.