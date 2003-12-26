Zahrobsky Sr., Kenneth

Kenneth Zahrobsky Sr.

Visitation for Kenneth R. Zahrobsky Sr., 69, of Bourbonnais, formerly of Kankakee, will be from 4-8 p.m. today at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Kankakee, where he was a member. Father Dennis Settles will officiate.

Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

He died Tuesday (Dec. 23, 2003) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

Mr. Zahrobsky retired from the Mortell Company after 27 years of service.

He was born May 17, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, Pa., the son of Joseph and Josephine Shebeck Zahrobsky. His parents are deceased.

His wife, the former Romayne W. Weber, whom he married Sept. 27, 1958, in Greensburg, Pa., died Nov. 12, 1989.

Surviving are three sons and one daughter-in-law, Kenneth R. Zahrobsky Jr. of Naperville, Raymond W. Zahrobsky of Chicago, Ronald D. and Dana Zahrobsky of Bradley; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Gwen and John Chapdelaine of Chicago, Denise and Scott Walter of Plainfield, Renee' Zahrobsky of Chicago; five grandchildren, Christopher Zahrobsky, Zachary and Samantha Zahrobsky, Nicholas and Samuel Walter; and one aunt, Edith Kowanda of Mount Pleasant, Pa.

He was a graduate of Westminster University in Pennsylvania.

Mr. Zahrobsky was a member of the Moose.

He enjoyed golfing and hunting. (Pd.)