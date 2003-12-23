Greene, Joseph

Joseph Greene,

owned construction company

HERSCHER -- A memorial service for Joseph Donald Greene, 76, of Herscher, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grand Prairie United Methodist Church on Rt. 17 West of Bonfield. Rev. Ronald Greene, his nephew, will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Grand Prairie United Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Herscher Fire Department or Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, where he was a member.

Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home and Crematory, Port Charlotte, Fla.

Mr. Greene died Dec. 18, 2003 at his winter home in Arcadia, Fla., following a sudden illness.

He was a self-employed general contractor and owned J.D. Greene Construction for 47 years.

He also was a volunteer for the Herscher Fire Department.

He was born March 26, 1927 in Redwood Falls, Minn., the son of Thomas and Ethel Watkins Greene. His parents are deceased.

His first wife, the former Bonnie Patchett, whom he married Dec. 8, 1945, died Feb. 20, 1993.

Surviving are his wife, the former Doris Cahan-Diefenbach, whom he married Dec. 20, 1994 at Grand Prairie United Methodist Church in Bonfield, of Herscher; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Monty Smith, Penny and Mark Dickerson, all of Herscher; 17 grandchildren, Wendi and Eric Morgan, Wesley and Kris Smith, Wyatt and Stacey Smith, Jay and Hillary Dickerson, Jody Dickerson, Michele and Scott Hanson, Mike and Deidre Panozzo, Tricia and Troy Coffman, Cheri and David Dayton, Jennifer Cochran, Matt and Betty Diefenbach, Angie and Jason Kirk, Leslie and Jon Carr, Kathleen Diefenbach, William Diefenbach, Elizabeth Diefenbach, Benjamin Diefenbach; 18 great-grandchildren, Jackie and Jamie Morgan, Courtney, Haley, Brianna and Nathan Smith, Grace Smith, Lilly Dickerson, Laura and Nickolaus Hanson, Reagan and Giacomo Panozzo, Ryan and Rebecca Coffman, Brianna Dayton, Ashton and Caitlyn Diefenbach, Britton Kirk; two stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Marion and Myron Panozzo of Chebanse, Joyce and Richard Cochran of Bonfield; three stepsons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Donna Diefenbach of Bonfield, Ed and Cherie Diefenbach of Venice, Fla., Richard and Susan Diefenbach of Alto, Mich.; and one sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Karl Hummel of Cabery.

One brother, Louie Greene, is deceased.

He served in the U.S. Navy Sea Bees Unit during World War II.

He was a lifetime member of the Herscher VFW, a member of the Herscher American Legion Post, and a member of the Kankakee Vintage Auto Club. (Pd.)