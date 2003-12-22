Bullock, Oscar

Oscar Bullock

WILMINGTON -- Oscar Junior Bullock, 79, of Deming, N.M., and a former resident of Wilmington, died Tuesday (Dec. 9, 2003) of heart failure.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Wilmington VFW or to the Lions Club.

Mr. Bullock was retired from Midwestern Gas Transmission Company.

He was born Oct. 16, 1924 in Elkville.

Surviving are his wife, Deloris; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Alberta Murray, Helen Bryan, Doris Hentze, all of Wilmington, and Sandra and John Della Ratta of Layton, Utah.

His parents, Oscar N. Bullock and Marie Bullock Sloan, are deceased.

He served in the U.S. Marines during World War II in the South Pacific.

Mr. Bullock was a charter president of the Wilmington Lions Club and served in several offices, including that of a district governor 1968-69.

He was a member of the Wilmington VFW, the Lions Club International, a 32nd Degree Mason and the United Methodist Church.