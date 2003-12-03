Hamrick, Wayne

Wayne Hamrick

CLAYTONVILLE -- Wayne W. Hamrick, 76, of Claytonville, formerly of Cissna Park, died Tuesday (Dec. 2, 2003) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Rev. John Lang will officiate.

Burial will be in Amity Cemetery in Goodwine.

Memorials may be made to the United Brethren Church, Claytonville or to the donor's choice.

He was born Aug. 31, 1927, in Cissna Park, the son of Daniel and Vita McCray Hamrick.

Surviving are his wife, the former Donna Jean Taylor, whom he married June 11, 1950, in Easton, of Claytonville; one daughter, Sandy LaMar of Claytonville; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; one brother, Loren Hamrick of Cissna Park; and three sisters, Betty Steiner of Cissna Park, Maxine Geiger of Watseka, Lois Ristow of Cissna Park.

One daughter, Judy; and two brothers are deceased.