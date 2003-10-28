Warmoth, Florence

Florence Warmoth

NORMAL -- Florence V. Warmoth, 98, of Normal, and the mother of a Kankakee resident, died Saturday (Oct. 25, 2003) at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Rev. Dennis Powers will officiate.

Memorials may be made to The Baby Fold, 612 Oglesby Ave., Normal.

Kibler-Smith Memorial Home in Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

She was born June 7, 1905, in Little Falls, Minn., the daughter of Vincent and Veronica Schreiber Kedziora.

Her husband, Ernest R. Warmoth, whom she married April 7, 1940, in Bloomington, died Sept. 18, 1957.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Gary R. and Laraine Warmoth of Bloomington, Raymond G. and Mary Jo Warmoth of Kankakee, Vurl E. and Sandy Warmoth of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two sisters, Francis Stoltman of Owatonna, Minn., Mary Maday of Alexandria, Minn.; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Sixteen brothers and sisters are deceased.

She enjoyed her flowers.