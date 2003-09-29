Sieg, Fred

Fred Sieg

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Fred C. Sieg, 84, of Winter Haven, Fla., formerly of Kankakee, died Sunday (Sept. 28, 2003) at the Good Shepherd Hospice Residential Center in Auburndale from an intracerebral hematoma.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, Fla.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Mr. Sieg was a retired tool and die maker.

He was born March 7, 1919, in Chicago, the son of Emil and Elizabeth Braun Sieg. His parents are deceased.

His wife, Lillian T. Sieg, died in 1978.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Sandra R. and Larry Maynard of Winter Haven; one sister, Ruth Wilson of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

One daughter, Karen E. Yohnka; and one great-grandson, Jacob Yohnka, are deceased.

He was a resident of Winter Haven since 1981 moving from Kankakee.

Mr. Sieg was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven and a member of the Winter Haven Moose Lodge.