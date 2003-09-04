Palmer, Helen

Helen Palmer

DWIGHT -- Helen Palmer, 72, of Gatewood, Mo., formerly of Dwight, died Wednesday (Sept. 3, 2003) at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today at the Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dwight. Rev. John Frutrell will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

She was born March 16, 1931, in Dwight, the daughter of Frank and Lupe Toledo Vargas.

Her husband, Jack Palmer, is deceased.

Surviving are six sisters, Louise Cordova of Lockport, Marie Hernandez of Bakersfield, Calif., Juanita Nunez of East Chicago, Ind., Anita Giannerini of Lockport, Lupe Vargas of Streator, Judy Fritz of Gatewood, Mo.; and four brothers, Ray Vargas of Canton, Lucius Vargas of Moline, Harold Vargas of Dwight and Joseph Vargas of Streator.

Mrs. Palmer was a member of St. Benedict's Church.