Surprenant, David

David Surprenant,

Vietnam War vet

Visitation for David L. Surprenant, 58, of Bradley, will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, and from 1 p.m. Friday until the 2 p.m. services at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Rev. Martin Gutzmer will officiate.

Burial will be in the St. George Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

He died Tuesday (Aug. 12, 2003) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Mr. Surprenant was a former employee of Shapiro Developmental Center and Manteno State Hospital.

He was born June 27, 1945, in Kankakee, the son of Donald and Geraldine Rappleyea Surprenant. His father is deceased.

Surviving are one son, David Surprenant of Bradley; one daughter, Kathy Chicke of Bradley; his mother of Bradley; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dale and Edie Surprenant, Donald and Virgie Surprenant, all of St. George; and three grandchildren.

Mr. Surprenant served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed camping and sports, particularly the Dodgers since they were in Brooklyn.