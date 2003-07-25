Martin, Sharon

Sharon Martin,

Visitation for Sharon Martin, 60, of Bradley, will be from 1 p.m. Saturday until the 4 p.m. services at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the University of Chicago Hospitals.

She died Tuesday (July 22, 2003) at the University of Chicago.

Ms. Martin was retired from Aventis Behring after 24 years of service.

She was born Jan. 9, 1943 in Rensselaer, Ind.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Ann Martin of Peru, Ind., Randy and Mary Martin of Cartersville, Ga.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Donley Burge of Cartersville, Ind., Tonya and Dave Goodberlet of Bradley; one brother, David Gulley of Morocco, Ind.; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Her parents, Dana Gulley and Mary Bennett-Curtis; and stepfather, John Curtis, are deceased.

She enjoyed crocheting, computers and bingo.