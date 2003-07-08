Oberloh, Margaret

Margaret Oberloh,

CRESCENT CITY -- Visitation for Margaret "Maggie" Oberloh, 50, of Crescent City, will be from 4-8 p.m. today at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, and from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. services at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Crescent City, where she was a member. Rev. Harold Grafe will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Crescent City.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Crescent City.

She died Sunday (July 6, 2003) at her home.

Mrs. Oberloh was employed at UARCO in Watseka for 19 years.

She was born Jan. 29, 1953, in Chicago, the daughter of Marlin and Dorothy Bohlman Schaumburg.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald D. Oberloh, whom she married Dec. 6, 1980, in Watseka, of Crescent City; her parents of Watseka; one brother and sister-in-law, Murray and Beth Schaumburg of Watseka; one stepdaughter, Karla Kaye Smithson of Searcy, Ark.; and one stepgrandson.

One brother, Gary Lee Schaumburg, is deceased.

She enjoyed crafts and gardening.