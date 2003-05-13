Stewart, Terry

Terry Stewart

Visitation for Terry Lee "Soybean" Stewart, 47, of Kankakee, will be from 9 a.m. Friday until the 11 a.m. services at the Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Rev. Carl Randle will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

He died Wednesday (May 7, 2003) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee.

Mr. Stewart worked in the laundry department at Shapiro Developmental Center.

He was born Sept. 30, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of Ernest Randle and Magnolia Stewart. His parents are deceased.

Surviving are 10 sisters and two brothers-in-law, Juliana Stewart, Renee Stewart, Peggy and Robert Williams Sr., Rachel Stewart and Genevieve Stewart, all of Kankakee, Polly Stewart of Minneapolis, Minn., Virginia Robinson of Peoria, Beatrice and Curtis Cottrell of Chicago, Ester Bogan and Maybell Brown, both of Kankakee; and five brothers and four sisters-in-law, Howard Stewart of Kankakee, Richard and Voneva Randle of Battle Creek, Mich., Arthur and Jeanie Randle, Kenneth and Michelle Randle and Rev. Carl and Bobbie Randle, all of Kankakee.

His grandparents, John and Carrie Stewart; one son, Marcus Hammond; one brother, Ernest Randle Jr.; three sisters, Earline Stewart, Josie Marie Randle and Ernestine Randle; and two uncles, Obry Stewart and Buster Stewart, are deceased.

He enjoyed drawing, building go-carts and repairing old appliances.