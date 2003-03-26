Spivey, Melvin

Melvin Spivey,

IRS retiree

Visitation for Melvin R. Spivey, 83, of Kankakee, will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais, with a 4 p.m. wake service.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, or Provena St. Mary's Dialysis Unit.

Mr. Spivey died Monday (March 24, 2003) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

Mr. Spivey was retired from the Internal Revenue Service, and had also worked 17 years at Larimer & O'Connor Accountants.

He was an original member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church and one of the founders of St. Martin of Tours Credit Union.

He was born Aug. 18, 1919 in Kankakee, the son of Robert W. and Mary Tatro Spivey.

Surviving are his wife, the former Mardell Laurent, whom he married April 27, 1946 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Richard L. Spivey of Madison, Wis., Kevin and Faith Spivey of Manteno; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Terry Nourie of Normal, Linda and Gary Martin of S. Milwaukee, Wis.; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Robert and Mayo; and one grandson, Jeffrey Martin, are deceased.

He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy, and a member of the Kankakee American Legion.

He enjoyed golfing.