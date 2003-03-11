Wooden, Robert

Robert Wooden,

former mayor,

longtime farmer

COAL CITY -- Robert H. Wooden, 82, of Verona, and the father of a Coal City resident, died Thursday (March 6, 2003) at Morris Hospital.

Services were held March 10 at the U.C. Davis and Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Amenda officiated.

Burial was in the Mazon Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Grundy County Home Activity Fund or to MVK Ambulance Service.

Mr. Wooden and his wife farmed in Vienna and Highland Township for 45 years.

He moved to Grundy County in 1940. He served for three terms as Verona Village mayor, was assessor and road commissioner of Vienna township and served on the school board of education for Maxwell School in Highland Township.

Mr. Wooden was born March 5, 1921, in Calhoun County, the son of Ralph E. and Elsie Bunch Wooden.

Surviving are his wife, the former Laura Jean Gonnam, whom he married Oct. 24, 1943, at Zion Methodist Church in Grundy County; three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Allan Bankus Abbott of Yucca Valley, Calif., Lois and James Phillips of Coal City, Lucille and George Sutton of Verona; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. and Nancy Wooden of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane Reed of Olney, Ellen Wharrie of Tucson, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was a member of Verona Methodist Church, a 50-year member of Mazon Masonic Lodge 826, AF&AM, a 50-year member of Holly Chapter Order of Eastern Star, a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Bloomington with a 32nd degree and a member of Medinah Temple of the Shrine in Chicago.