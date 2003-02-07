Kristich, Peter

Peter Kristich

CREST HILL -- Peter J. "Pete" Kristich, 87, of Crest Hill, and the father of a Coal City resident, died Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2003).

A funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 8 at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet.

Burial was in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.

He was born in LaSalle, the son of Marco and Mildred Lazich Kristich.

His wife, the former Frances M. Zupancic, died in 1975.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Perry and Maryann Kristich of Crest Hill, Jim and Cathy Kristich of Lockport; two daughters and one son-in-law, Dorothy Cerven of Coal City, Mary Fran and Bill Battin of Crest Hill; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Mary Stefanich, Catherine Grskovic and Rosemary and Ed Horvath; one brother, Mike Kristich; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.