Andreasen, Genevieve

Genevieve Andreasen

WEIRSDALE, Fla. -- Genevieve Andreasen, 71, of Weirsdale, Fla., formerly of Coal City and Dwight, died Jan. 7, 2003 at her home.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Coal City High School Memorial Fund.

Mrs. Andreasen had worked at a bakery in Coal City, the Joliet Arsenal and Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Dwight.

She was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Coal City, the daughter of Paul and Elsie Matteson.

Surviving are her husband, James H. Andreasen, whom she married Jan. 1, 1951, in Coal City, of Weirsdale, Fla.; two daughters, Lucinda Wotton of Emington, Brenda Hennis of Callahan, Fla.; two sons, Gary Andreasen and Randy Andreasen, both of Dwight; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Eugene Matteson of Morris.

Two brothers, Gerald Matteson and Dale Matteson; and one great-grandchild, are deceased.

She was a 1950 graduate of Coal City High School.

She was a member of the Danish Brotherhood and a former member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Dwight.

She enjoyed Siamese cats, baking, sewing, various crafts, fishing and playing the organ.