Curry, Roland

Roland Curry

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Roland Harold Curry, 80, of Santa Barbara, Calif., and the brother of a Momence resident, died Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2003).

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Shephard of the Valley Lutheran Church, Santa Ynez, Calif. Rev. Lowell B. Kindschy will officiate.

Arrangements are by Loper Funeral Chapel, Solvang, Calif.

Mr. Curry was a retired electrical engineer.

He was born Dec. 16, 1922, in Whiteside County, Ill., the son of Robert and Cathryn Curry.

Surviving are his wife, Susan R. Curry of Santa Barbara, Calif.; one son, Steven Curry of St. Paul, Minn.; one daughter, Julie Romine of Arkansas; two stepsons, Paul Greven of Pomona, Calif., Grant Greven of Auburn, Calif.; one brother, Robert J. Curry of Momence; two sisters, Margaret E. Nafziger and Donna V. Perkins , both of Albany; and seven grandchildren.

He was a graduate of Erie Community High School.

Mr. Curry was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Elks and the Masons.