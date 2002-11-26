Schneider, Lynne

Lynne Schneider,

receptionist

GRANT PARK -- Lynne Iris Schneider, 51, a lifelong resident of Grant Park, died Sunday (Nov. 24, 2002) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. services at the Hub Funeral Home, Grant Park. Rev. Dan Taylor will officiate.

Burial will be in Union Corners Cemetery, rural Grant Park.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Mrs. Schneider had been a receptionist for Dr. Prasad in Momence.

She was born Jan. 17, 1951, in Manteno, the daughter of Robert and Darlene Delehoy Yaeger.

Surviving are her husband, Glen R. Schneider, whom she married March 8, 1969, at the First Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee, of Grant Park; one son, Richard G. Schneider of Grant Park; one daughter, Richelle I. Schneider of Park Forest; her parents of Grant Park; and one sister and brother-in-law, Leeann and Bruce Bultema of Beecher.

One sister, Gwen Hawkins, who died in October 2001; and her paternal and maternal grandparents, are deceased.

She loved to travel and enjoyed gardening. She was a die-hard Cubs fan.