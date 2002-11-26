Samuel McComb

Samuel "Sam" McComb, 54, of Kankakee, died Saturday (Nov. 23, 2002).

Private services will be held at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Mr. McComb had been employed by the Kankakee Training Center.

He was born March 1, 1948 the son of Samuel and Ophelia Holmes McComb.

Surviving are four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Ella Mae McComb of Bridgeport, Conn., Linda and Cleveland Parker of Kankakee, MaryAnn and George Noble of Columbia, S.C., Minnie and Lloyd Johnson of Alton; one brother, Willie McComb of Milwaukee, Wis.; and one brother-in-law, John and Joyce Reaves of Maywood.

He enjoyed baseball, basketball and pool.