Haley, Samuel

Samuel Haley,

Caterpillar employee

ODELL --Samuel F. Haley, 76, of Odell, and the brother of a Dwight resident, died Friday (Nov. 8, 2002) at Midwest Kidney Center in Pontiac.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. today until the 3 p.m. services at the Duffy Funeral Home in Odell. Rev. Don Leonard will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 in Hopewell Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, Ill.

Memorials may be made to the Nazarene Church in Pontiac, where he was a member.

Mr. Haley worked for Caterpillar for 30 years, retiring in 1982 as a Quality Assurance Manager.

He was born May 17, 1926, in Mt. Vernon, the son of Samuel and Mame Nelson Haley.

His wife, the former Leona Mamer, whom he married June 5, 1943, in Hopkinsville, Ky., died Sept. 30, 1993.

Surviving are three sons and four daughters-in-law, Sam H. and Gloria Haley of Odell, Bill J. and Paula Haley of Houston, Texas, Mike W. and Chris Haley of Wauseon, Ohio and Lynn Haley of Broson, Fla.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Tola Haley of Dwight, Wilbur and Vivian Haley of Mt. Vernon; two sisters, Dorothy Jean of Opdyke and Mary Louise Runnels of Sarasota, Fla.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

One son, Ronald S. Haley; one brother, Lee Haley; and one sister, Virginia Lemay, are deceased.

He was a graduate of Bluford High School.