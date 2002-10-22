Hornstein, Donna

Donna Hornstein,

CHATSWORTH -- Donna J. Wilson Hornstein, 70, of Chatsworth, died Sunday (Oct. 20, 2002) at her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth, where services will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Rev. Scott Olbert will officiate.

Burial will be in the Chatsworth Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Chatsworth.

Hager Memorial Home, Chatsworth, is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Hornstein had farmed with her husband.

She was born March 20, 1932, in Chatsworth, the daughter of Claude C. and Mayme W. Berlette Wilson. Her parents are deceased.

Surviving are her husband, Leo G. Hornstein, whom she married Aug. 21, 1949, in Chatsworth; one daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Wayne Durflinger of Bloomington; three sons and daughters-in-law, Clive and Rhonda Hornstein, Greg and Julie Hornstein, Carl and Beth Hornstein, all of Melvin; five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Marilyn and Glen Dehm, Lois and Raymond Wallrich, all of Chatsworth, Lila Mae Dohman of Cullom, Frances Friedman of Fairbury, Mary Lou and Oley West of Knoxville; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Elwood and Vivian Wilson of Galesburg, John and Jeanette Wilson of Aurora, Colo., Claude and Barbara Wilson of Dwight, Dwain and Joanne Wilson of Reddick; and five grandchildren.

One brother, Verne Wilson; one sister-in-law, Eunice Wilson; and one granddaughter, Lindey Hornstein, are deceased.

She was a graduate of Chatsworth High School.

Mrs. Hornstein was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Chruch, Chatsworth and Womens Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.