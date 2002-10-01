Scroggins, Wayne

Wayne Scroggins,

auto repairman

KARNAK -- Graveside memorial services for Wayne Scroggins, 55, of Karnak, formerly of the Kankakee area, were held Sept. 27 at Anderson Cemetery in Boaz. Rev. Shawn Stephens officiated.

Mr. Scroggins died Saturday (Sept. 21, 2002) at the Veterans Affair Medical Center in Marion.

Mr. Scroggins was a self-employed auto repairman and painter.

He was born Oct. 4, 1946 in Kankakee.

Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Smiley Scroggins; one daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Dennis Vanderpool of Karnak; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Theresa and Roger Heck, and Rosemary Osengloski, both of Kankakee; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Steven and Pam Scroggins of Jerseyville, Robert and June Scroggins, Joseph Scroggins, all of Kankakee, Frank and Ruth Scroggins of Manteno; his mother, Josephine Scroggins of Manteno; two granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.

His father, Lyle Scroggins; and one brother, are deceased.