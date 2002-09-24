Cary, Ralph

Ralph Cary,

community leader

WATSEKA -- Visitation for Ralph O. Cary, 90, of rural Watseka, will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. services at the Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman. Larry C. Cary will officiate.

Burial will be in Flesher Cemetery, Crescent City.

Memorials may be made to his family or to the Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

He died Monday (Sept. 23, 2002) at his home after a short illness.

Mr. Cary was a farmer, mechanic and did construction work.

He was a past Iroquois Township trustee; past Crescent City School Board member; former trustee of Flesher Cemetery.

He helped in organizing Little League baseball and starting Cub Scouts in Crescent City. He was the first Cub Master.

He was born Aug. 9, 1912, in Burksville, Ky., the son of James Robert and Etta Anderson Cary.

Surviving are his wife, the former Imogene Rothgeb, whom he married April 16, 1938, in Kentland, Ind.; one daughter and son-in-law, Alice and Don Coordes of Ashkum; two sons and daughters-in-law, Warren and Judy Cary of Watseka, James and Roma Cary of Orangeburg, S.C.; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Eldridge of Watseka.

Two brothers and one sister are deceased.

He lived for 64 years at their farm near Crescent City.

Mr. Cary served in the Civilian Conservation Corps.

He was a member of the First Christian Church, Watseka, where he had been a deacon; and a member of the NRA and ISRA. He also was a past member of the Watseka Elks Club.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.