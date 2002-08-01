Gall, Robert

Robert Gall,

DWIGHT -- Visitation for Robert Allen Gall, 55, of Dwight, formerly of Reddick, will be from 4-8 p.m. today at the Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight, where he was a member. Rev. James Rickey will officiate.

Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

Memorials may be made to the Robert Gall Memorial Fund.

He died Wednesday (July 31, 2002) at OSF St. James Hospital, Pontiac.

Mr. Gall had worked at the Wal-Mart Auto Center in Morris as an auto body technician. He owned and operated Gall's Body Shop in Dwight for 22 years.

He was born April 16, 1947 in Joliet.

Surviving are his wife, the former Deborah Lynne DeLong, whom he married Oct. 31, 1969, in Campus, of Dwight; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Kimberly and Michael Lacy of Deerfield, Lori and Steve Barschdorf of Bridgman, Mich., Jennifer and Scott Fieldman of Plainfield, Lisa Gall of Dwight; one son, Robert James "R.J." Gall of Dwight; his mother, Doris Elaine Joyce of Dwight; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Gloria and Bruce Bossert of Dwight, Gladys Zeller of Bradenton, Fla.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Sue Seabert of Martinton, Gail and Kathy Seabert of Bourbonnais; father-in-law, James DeLong of Dwight; four grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

His father, Lloyd Leary Gall; mother-in-law; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles, are deceased.

He was a 1966 graduate of Reddick High School.

Mr. Gall was in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 serving in Germany.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and coached youth football and Little League.

He enjoyed fishing and boating and was the crew chief for the R.J. Gall No. 27.