Hazel Aupperle

WATSEKA -- Hazel M. Aupperle, 90, of Watseka, died Tuesday (June 11, 2002) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Segur-Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, and from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the 10:30 a.m. service at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. Rev. Dean Bottjen will officiate.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, or the donor's choice.

Mrs. Aupperle was born April 24, 1912 in Milks Grove Township, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Jane Savorie Claire.

Her first husband, James Elmer Moffitt, whom she married June 27, 1931 in Ottawa, died March 8, 1990.

Surviving are her husband, George W. Aupperle, whom she married Nov. 3, 1990 in Watseka; one son, Stanley Laverne Moffitt Sr. of Martinton; one sister, Bertha LeClaire of Watseka; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Three brothers; three sisters; and one son, are deceased.

Mrs. Aupperle was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.