Reta Kewley

CHATSWORTH -- Reta A. Kewley, 85, of Piper City, died Sunday (May 5, 2002) at Greenbrier Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Wednesday until the 2 p.m. service at Chatsworth United Methodist Church. Rev. Steve Kettelkamp will officiate.

Burial will be in Chatsworth Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Chatsworth United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home in Chatsworth.

Mrs. Kewley was born Aug. 28, 1916 in Blackstone, the daughter of William A. and Bertha A. Woods Kramer.

Her husband, Loren E. Kewley, whom she married Nov. 6, 1935 in Huntington, Ind., is deceased.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Marilyn and Thomas Edwards of Chatsworth, Nancy and Ronald Groskreutz of Cullom; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Jane Kewley of Manville; four sisters, Doris Chambers of Connecticut, Alice Haren of Cullom, Eunice Miller of German Valley, and Oma Fager of Forreston; one brother, Walter Kramer of Phoenix, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Three brothers and two sisters, are deceased.

Mrs. Kewley was a graduate of Streator High School.

She was a line worker at Owens in Streator for 20 years.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Chatsworth.