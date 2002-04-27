Wilfred Hackley

Wilfred "Hack" Hackley, 76, of Kankakee, died Saturday (April 27, 2002) at Riverside Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday with 7 p.m. services with military rites, at the Kank-akee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

He was born Oct. 23, 1925, in Manteno, the son of James and Dora Ebling Hackley.

Surviving are his wife, the former Roberta "Carol" Coffer, whom he married Oct. 31, 1951, in Waltridge, Ark., of Kankakee; one son, Roger Hackley of Bradley; two daughters and one son-in-law, Sheila and Robert Lamie, Robin Hackley, all of Kankakee; one sister, Harriet Denoyer of Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Ambrose and Carol Hackley of Arizona; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Two sisters, Lucielle Naese and Clarabell Hackley; and one brother, Dale Hackley, are deceased.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in World War II with the Amphibious Forces in the Philippines.

Mr. Hackley was a truck driver for 30 years retiring in 1990 from Rudolph Trucking. He was a member of Local 710 and 705 teamsters.

He was an avid bowler and a diehard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.