Carroll Eastman,

longtime farmer

ST. ANNE -- Visitation for Carroll "Fuzz" Eastman, 70, of St. Anne, will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Burial will be in Kan-kakee Mem-orial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home, Clifton.

Mr. Eastman died Monday (March 25, 2002) at the Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home.

Mr. Eastman was a self-employed farmer for over 40 years.

He was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of Vance and Lucille Eastman Kime.

Surviving are two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Betty Stang of St. Anne, Jeanie and Roger Brown of Kankakee, Duane Gates of Kankakee; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Sharon Kime of Kankakee, Gary and Carel Kime of St. Anne; and several nieces and nephews.

One sister, Norma Gates; one brother-in-law, Bill Stang; and his biological mother, Thelma Eastman, are deceased.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the honor guard in Washington for two years. He was a member of the Aroma Park American Legion.

He was a member of the Methodist faith and the Aroma Boating Association.

He enjoyed fishing.