Stewart Miles

DWIGHT - Visitation for Stewart Charles Miles Jr., 9 months, of Dwight, will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Rev. Daniel Woodward will officiate.

Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Memorials may be made to the Bank of Dwight for family medical expenses.

Stewart died Friday (Jan. 25, 2002) at Loyola University Hospital, Maywood.

He was born April 2, 2001, in Pontiac, the son of Stewart Sr. and Crystal Light Miles.

Surviving besides his parents are one sister, Dezerai of Dwight; and one brother, Cody Light of Dwight.