Elwin Buente

Visitation for Elwin "Benny" H. Buente, 75, of Kankakee, will be from 4 p.m. Saturday until the 7 p.m. service at Hertz- Tho-ma Chapel. Rev. Steven Friese will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded by Hertz-Thoma Crematory.

Graveside burial of the cremains will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Kankakee Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Mr. Buente died Wednesday (Oct. 31, 2001) at Riverside Medical Center.

Mr. Buente worked in maintenance and repair for Valspar Corp. for 43 years, retiring in 1988.

He was born Jan. 22, 1926 in Bonfield, the son of Arthur and Myrtle Wingert Buente. His father is deceased.

Surviving are his wife, the former Gertrude Schumaker, whom he married April 22, 1950 at St. Patricks in Kankakee; one son, Larry Buente of Waukegan; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Ardis and Allen Messer of Bonfield, Sharon Geiger of Reddick; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Owen and Pat Buente, Harley and Carol Buente, all of Bonfield, Orlin and Sue Buente of Kankakee; his mother, Myrtle Buente of Bonfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

One sister, Shirley Hunyor, is deceased.

He attended Bonfield Evangelical Church.

He enjoyed fishing, animals and farm sales.