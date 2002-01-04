Sherwood Berger

Sherwood C. Berger, 83, of Kankakee, formerly of Essex, died Thursday (Jan. 3, 2002) at Riverside Medical Center.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bradley Evan-gelical United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Williams will officiate.

Private burial services will be held at a later date in the North Cemetery, Essex.

Memorials may be made to the Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church or to the Gardner Masonic Lodge 573.

Mr. Berger retired in 1964 from farming and a welding and repair business. His later years were spent enjoying home building and operating the "Shop of Sure-Wood," building many craft items and furniture.

He was a volunteer fireman for the Essex Fire Department for about 20 years.

He was born April 19, 1918, in Essex, the son of George and Lillian Young Berger.

Surviving are his wife, the former Verna Thomason, whom he married Feb. 14, 1941, in Kankakee; one son and daughter-in- law, Ralph and Othella Berger of North Carolina; one daughter, Sharon LeCocq of Momence; nine grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren.

He was a 62-year member of the AF&AM Masonic Lodge 573 in Gardner.

He and his wife liked to dance and play cards.