Indiana lawmakers propose state absorb disgruntled Illinois counties

Some Indiana lawmakers have taken steps to absorb the Illinois counties that have voted to leave the state.

Last election, seven Illinois counties joined more than 20 others to greenlight a proposal to explore splitting from the state. Madison County in the Metro East became the first nonrural county to pass the referendum.

As part of their 2025 agenda, Indiana GOP lawmakers led by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, introduced a bill in the Indiana legislature that would create the Indiana-Illinois Boundary Adjustment Commission. The commission would study whether to recommend absorption of Illinois counties that want to secede.

“To all of our neighbors to the west, we hear your frustrations and invite you to join us in low-cost, low-tax Indiana,” Huston told WISH-TV.

Huston added that the bill was not trying to stir trouble but address the concerns of Illinois residents.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has criticized the succession votes, saying separating from Illinois shouldn’t even be a discussion, and isn’t taking the Indiana legislation seriously.

“It’s a stunt and it’s not going to happen but I’ll just say that Indiana is a low-wage state that doesn’t protect workers, does not provide health care for people when they’re in need,” Pritzker said at an unrelated event this week. “I don't think it’s very attractive for anyone in Illinois.”

Last year, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wrote non-home-rule counties in Illinois, which is every country except Cook County, do not have the power to secede. He also held that the state’s Election Code does not contain provisions allowing counties the power to hold binding referendums on whether they can secede from Illinois.

As the state continues to see Illinoisans move to other states, it is no secret that many Illinoisans have crossed over the border and moved to Indiana for various reasons, most notably for lower taxes.