New law targets lead levels

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced a number of new laws and rules designed to strengthen the public health system that went into effect on Jan. 1.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health is excited to see new laws and rules go into effect this New Year to improve the health of Illinois’s public,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release.

One of the key changes taking effect with the new year is a more stringent standard for public health intervention based on the results of testing of blood lead levels in children, according to the release.

Under Illinois law, any child residing in a high-risk ZIP code (go to dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/environmental-health-protection) is to be tested automatically at 12, 24, and 36 months old, and all children age 6 and younger are required to be assessed for lead exposure through a questionnaire administered by a pediatrician, according to the release.

Under existing Illinois law, blood tests which come back with lead levels exceeding 5 µg/dL (micrograms per deciliter) require a public health intervention.

Under the new rule approved by the General Assembly in August, intervention will be required for any test result higher than 3.5 µg/dL, according to the release.

Such interventions include a home inspection to determine the source of the lead contamination. If lead is found, the inspector will work with the homeowner to remove the sources of lead, according to the release.

The IDPH also said there will be follow up site visits from a public health nurse who will educate the family on ways to protect children from the harmful effects of lead.

Other key laws taking effect in the New Year include:

• SB 3115 requires that when a nursing home undergoes a change of ownership, the new owner and prior owner must work together to develop and submit a plan of care for residents.

• HB 5429 requires assisted living facilities to submit plans for construction or major renovations for approval by IDPH prior to commencing construction.

• HB 3521 provides that the reporting requirements that apply to hospitals for cases of patient abuse by staff also apply to clinics or other health care providers affiliated with hospitals.

• HB 4667 imposes new inspection requirements for mobile home parks and changes the fees for licensing mobile home parks.

• SB 2662 prohibits advertising or promoting electronic cigarettes that are designed to fool parents, guardians, teachers or others into believing that the device is not a tobacco product.

• SB 3350 expands availability and distribution of free fentanyl test strips to help people detect the presence of the dangerous opioid before consuming substances.