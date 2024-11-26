Get yourself ready! Winter driving straight ahead

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Illinois Tollway are prepared for whatever snow-and-ice season has in store, but also are asking drivers to get ready for winter travel over the coming months.

“Our team at IDOT spends the entire year getting ready for winter by bringing in extra help, stocking up on materials and making sure our equipment is ready to go.

“By doing your part now, we can ‘Get it together’ and make this the safest winter ever on Illinois roads,” said Omer Osman, Illinois Transportation secretary.

Now is a crucial time to begin practicing basic winter driving skills and preparing for even routine trips to take longer, even though temperatures are above freezing during the day and roads appear clear, according to IDOT.

ISP director Brendan Kelly said state troopers risk their lives helping motorists who have crashed or become stranded in the snow and ice.

“Help keep them, and yourself, safe by planning for extra drive time, slowing down, and moving over for emergency vehicles stopped to help others stay safe,” Kelly said.

For the upcoming winter, IDOT will have more than 1,800 trucks available for deployment to plow almost 45,000 lane miles of roads statewide.

Last winter, IDOT crews spread more than 312,000 tons of salt statewide. While hiring at IDOT continues for both temporary and permanent positions, staffing levels for the winter response team are down approximately 10-15% since the start of the pandemic.

For information on job postings throughout the state, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.

During winter storms, the Illinois Tollway deploys a fleet of 196 snowplows to clear its 294 miles of roads and this year has stockpiled 112,000 tons of salt.

Tollway Trip Tweets provides real-time roadway incident information and pavement conditions via @I_88_Tollway, @I_355_Tollway and @IL_390_Tollway.