Study shows economic impact of deteriorating bridges in rural Illinois

An Illinois agricultural group is sounding the alarm over the condition of rural bridges in the state.

The Illinois Soybean Association sanctioned a study to show the economic impact of rural bridges and their current condition. The association said agricultural productivity is expected to grow by 15% to 30% over the next 20 years, so the need for efficient infrastructure will only become more critical.

"We wanted to know who has ownership of the bridges and what condition they are in and also how much money would be in savings to people who use the Illinois roadways,” ISA Market Development committee chair Brady Hoist said.

ISA reports that 65% of Illinois’ nearly 27,000 rural bridges statewide are in fair or poor condition. The study showed that 72% of bridges in rural Illinois are owned by local governments, making repairs challenging due to budget constraints.

Hoist said bridge outings would have a significant negative impact on farmers, especially during harvest.

“If these deteriorating bridges are not repaired or replaced, they will be given weight restrictions or be closed,” said Hoist. “If this happens, the resulting detours will increase transportation costs and travel time for farmers and other roadway users, negatively impacting farmers’ livelihoods and the overall health of our state’s economy.”

The study showed for every dollar invested in Illinois bridge maintenance results in nearly $5 in benefits for all roadway users, and bridge investments in the state will provide approximately 52,640 jobs, a labor income of $2.83 billion, and an added economic value of $5.63 billion over the next 30 years.

“Investing in bridges isn’t just a good deal for Illinois farmers, it’s a win for all Illinois citizens,” said Holst.