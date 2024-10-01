Illinois ballots to include 3 referendum questions

Early voting has begun for the general election, and the following referendum questions will appear on the ballot for every voter in Illinois. Each question gives a “yes” or “no” option.

<strong>State Advisory Questions Election Worker Protection and Candidate Accountability Referendum</strong>

“Should any candidate appearing on the Illinois ballot for federal, State, or local office be subject to civil penalties if the candidate interferes or attempts to interfere with an election worker’s official duties?”

<strong>Property Tax Relief and Fairness Referendum</strong>

“Should the Illinois Constitution be amended to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1,000,000 for the purpose of dedicating funds raised to property tax relief?”

<strong>Assisted Reproductive Health Referendum</strong>

“Should all medically appropriate assisted reproductive treatments, including, but not limited to, in vitro fertilization, be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois that provides coverage for pregnancy benefits, without limitation on the number of treatments?”