Illinois governor addresses spending, Chicago Public Schools issues

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said education is one of his highest priorities, but there is only so much money the state can spend on Chicago Public Schools.

Reporters in Chicago on Thursday asked the governor if the state could go beyond spending $350 million in evidence-based funding for CPS.

Pritzker said that the state’s education budget is not only for Chicago.

“It’s only about 20 to 23% of students that are in the city of Chicago. The other roughly 80% are outside the city and many of them (are) Downstate,” Pritzker said.

The governor was asked about Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson possibly taking out a high-interest loan to fill CPS’ $500 million budget deficit.

“Borrowing to pay for operating expenses in a business, in government, etc. is not a great idea, unless you know how you’re going to pay for that,” Pritzker said.

Illinois taxpayers are spending more than $16,000 per student annually on the state’s public schools.

CPS spends $18,000 per student annually.

Twenty-seven percent of public school students in Illinois tested at grade level in math last school year. Thirty-five percent met grade-level standards in reading.

Members of the Chicago media repeatedly asked Pritzker about additional funding for Chicago public schools.

“As all of you know, I have added billions of dollars to the education system across the state of Illinois. It’s been one of the most important things that I’ve focused on, one of my highest priorities. I’m proud of that. I’m going to continue to make sure that we’re funding education as best we can,” Pritzker said.

When asked about reports that Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez rejected Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s request for Martinez’ resignation, Pritzker responded that’s a personnel matter for the Board of Education and not something for the state to interfere with.