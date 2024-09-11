Kankakee Area YMCA welcomes interim CEO John Alexander

Following the resignation of six-year chief executive officer Will Welsh, the Kankakee Area YMCA recently welcomed interim CEO John Alexander.

Alexander, who retired in September 2023, has an extensive history with the YMCA organization. Kankakee Area YMCA Board Chairman Joe Giacchino explained that when YMCA CEOs retire, they have the option to go into a pool where they can be selected as interim CEOs as the need arises.

Such an instance brought Alexander to the Kankakee organization.

“The process continues,” Giacchino said of hiring a permanent director, noting that the Kankakee Area YMCA is working with the YMCA of the USA to hire a new director.

The process hasn’t yet started for accepting applications.

“I would hope the process for applying for CEO would start sometime in October or November,” Giacchino said, adding that it takes time to formulate a job description.

“We’re working with YMCA of the USA and they are our resource. We’re working hand-in-hand to facilitate.”

Because of Alexander’s proximity to Kankakee County — he resides in Terre Haute, Ind., with wife Margie — the YMCA of the USA identified him as a possibility for the interim position.

“John went through an interview with our entire board and we selected John,” Giacchino said.

The arrangement between the Indiana-based Alexander and the Kankakee-based organization is that Alexander will work on site three days a week (the days vary based on the organization’s schedule, events and what’s going on in the community).

“He’s accessible to staff all the time,” Giacchino said.

<strong>MEET JOHN</strong>

A native of Potomac, Ill., and a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, Alexander began his Y career as a volunteer coach and annual campaign working before joining the board of directors for the Danville, IL Family YMCA.

At the Danville facility, Alexander was selected as CEO in 2001 and served for 12 years before being selected by the YMCA of the USA as resource director for Central and Southern Illinois, offering consulting and training services to 24 YMCAs.

In 2019, he became CEO of the Owensboro, KY Family YMCA, and retired in September 2023.

“The Kankakee Area Y has been a community asset for 130 years and continues to offer programs and services based on Christian principles that are essential to the well-being of individuals and families in the greater Kankakee area,” Alexander said in a news release.

“It is a privilege to serve with our great Y staff and provide members with opportunities to build healthy spirits, minds and bodies.”

Alexander and his wife have five children and 11 grandchildren.